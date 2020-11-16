Joe Biden held what appeared to be a choreographed press conference with some reporters today. During his remarks, Biden warned about this Thanksgiving, with an added threat about next year’s holidays:

Biden says the ONLY way you should be allowed to have Thanksgiving is if everyone wears masks, stays socially distanced, tests negative on the day before, and keeps it to no more than five or ten. He says the 2021 holidays will be this way if we DON'T listen to him. pic.twitter.com/LR9roCneqQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 16, 2020

Joe Biden says that he would "strongly urge" people to have a "maximum of ten people, socially distanced, wearing masks" in their home for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/2ChBYBnrXd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 16, 2020

But during the presser, reporters really grilled Biden. Just kidding! It was exactly what you’d expect:

First 5 questions for Biden, 4 focused on Trump. Non-Trump question was about an executive order relieving student debt. Biden occasionally looked at notes during some answers. Reporters stepped up to a microphone in a pre-determined order, they weren’t randomly called upon. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 16, 2020

First question to Biden as his "news conference" is a softball about what Trump is doing wrong. Get ready for four years of softballs thrown to Biden. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 16, 2020

What a softball from NBC's @GeoffRBennett to Biden: "What do you see is the biggest threat to your transition right now given President Trump's unprecedented attempt to obstruct and delay a smooth transfer of power?" pic.twitter.com/UnNBHkJbGh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 16, 2020

The "questions" asked by the "journalists" at the @JoeBiden "press conference" are little different from scripted prompts from campaign staff. Thus far they are all attacks on @realDonaldTrump. Totally inappropriate, but what @brianstelter calls "normal relations" with a Democrat — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

Every time Joe Biden takes questions, I'm reminded of how the media are a bunch of shameless hacks. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 16, 2020

I'm mostly fine with how Biden is answering these. What's nauseatingly insufferable are these cringeworthy and sycophantic questions from our castrated media class. https://t.co/hY5fbTIpB5 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 16, 2020

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer put it this way:

Fox News' Bill Hemmer on Joe Biden's press conference: "You've been watching what amounts to a bit of a love fest here between the media [and Biden]" pic.twitter.com/bzLKIzCpw6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 16, 2020

And don’t expect it to end for quite a while.

“Journalism” circa 2020 — JS (@Jay_S127) November 16, 2020

