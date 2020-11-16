Earlier this month, Rep. Ilhan Omar said she is among those “spreading a radical vision of love and unity”:

No one has the privilege of inaction. No one has the privilege of saying this is not their battle. When we don’t actively fighting against regressive ideologies, we’re contribute to their growth. We must be courageous, for we are spreading a radical vision of love and unity. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 4, 2020

As part of that “love and unity” push, the Rep from Minnesota, during a chat with the Washington Post, said this:

Ilhan Omar says that Trump rallies are Klan rallies which means she is calling all of his voters KKK members. Is this the "unity" @JoeBiden was talking about? pic.twitter.com/9pzSIH9dBV — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 16, 2020

What a shocker.

UNHINGED: Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar calls President Trump's campaign rallies "Klan rallies"https://t.co/O3amGAB7Cx pic.twitter.com/rDn2iI0mdx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2020

Wow. @IlhanMN just referred to Trump rallies as “Klan Rallies” This is what Ilhan Omar thinks of the 73 million people that Voted for President Trump. Please tell me more about how Democrats want to “Heal” this country.

pic.twitter.com/GAEEj8j9lt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2020

The healing has begun!

It’s palpable. Or maybe not.

Let's "heal" the country this way.

SMH — Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) November 16, 2020

Squad leader @IlhanMN calls Trump rallies "Klan rallies."

Doesn't seem like ideal way to kick off Dems call for unity.https://t.co/Vtp1zlz5L9 — Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) November 16, 2020

This progressive version of “unity” doesn’t sound very unifying. And it’s not the first time Omar’s called Trump campaign events “Klan rallies”:

For Republicans: Safe: Trump inciting white supremacist violence, denying climate change & hosting super-spreader clan rallies. Dangerous: a Muslim woman advocating for universal healthcare and the Green New Deal. Progress is what they fear the most.https://t.co/M1AcvlbDoE — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 24, 2020