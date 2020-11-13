Nancy Pelosi isn’t a sure thing to remain the House Speaker (though she probably will), and there are still a couple special elections for the U.S. Senate that will take place in Georgia. However, Pelosi seems to be assuming the Republicans will retain control of the Senate, but wanted to send this message to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Pelosi: McConnell in for rude awakening when Biden takes office "That's what Mitch McConnell is going to find out now … not having Donald Trump in the White House is going to change his leverage" https://t.co/aNltyNWOH5 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 13, 2020

Pelosi says having a Democrat president will reshape Congress dynamics, regardless of party control: "That's what Mitch McConnell is going to find out now. Whether he's in the majority or the minority, not having Donald Trump in the White House is going to change his leverage" pic.twitter.com/lYAcKjt9Fc — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 13, 2020

wow, right. what will the senate majority leader do with a democrat in the oval office? uncharted waters. https://t.co/hVYjHyTr2E — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 13, 2020

LMAO he was elected Senate Majority leader in 2014, and the president was Obama https://t.co/l1jiRBppJt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 13, 2020

As for “leverage,” the Democrats are still to this day complaining about how Cocaine Mitch wielded his power in 2016:

That's why we have Supreme Court Justice Merrick Garland. https://t.co/nzVOS3SjrY — Sam Valley (@SamValley) November 13, 2020

Merrick Garland has entered the chat — Looseel “President Elect” Scott (@LooseelScott) November 13, 2020

This will age poorly — StevenKarev (@KarevSteven) November 13, 2020

What does Supreme Court Justice Merrick Garland have to say about this? https://t.co/JLO9Y8dWHd — Ian Prior (@iprior1177) November 13, 2020

Justice Merrick Garland would like a word — Max (@AlypiusMaximus) November 13, 2020

