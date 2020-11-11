Before proceeding, this story definitely requires a beverage warning, so if you’re drinking anything, it’s best to put it down now.

Ready?

Ok, here goes — this was the beginning of a U.N. thread:

🇨🇳 China, newly elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council, just reviewed the U.S. human rights record. "China wishes to recommend to the U.S.:

1. Root out systematic racism, address widespread police brutality and combat discrimination against African- and Asian-Americans….“ pic.twitter.com/q2AUSKPTWZ — UN Watch (@UNWatch) November 11, 2020

Babylon Bee, is that you?

Countries that literally put people into concentration camps should drink down a big ol' glass of STFU juice. https://t.co/V1NdyqObnf — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 11, 2020

They should, but sadly they won’t.

The country with concentration camps is here to lecture us. — eric (@eriContrarian) November 11, 2020

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Why are you even still a thing? — Ordy Packard's Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) November 11, 2020

This is like Ted Bundy telling you not to talk to a lady like that. — David Rees (@davidrees) November 11, 2020

These are the people Democrats look up to. — No, I'm the President-Elect (@WAGongaware) November 11, 2020

I can get on board with #2. The rest? 🖕🏻🖕🏻Chy-NA. — AnneMarie (@bulliegirl1959) November 11, 2020

The U.N. really knows how to pick a messenger, don’t they?

This is quality satire from the same organization that just sat around, in languid repose, for weeks, as genocidal Turks and Azeris invaded and occupied ingenious Armenian lands, committing spates of war crimes along the way https://t.co/29UkNKvo6C — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 11, 2020

😂😂😂 I remember playing opposite day in Grade 1. We're nearly there. https://t.co/Wnsg2PA7Y2 — Vincent Nunes (@inVINCEableZA) November 11, 2020

This is beyond parody.🤯 https://t.co/SNzZOAEJJM — Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) November 11, 2020

We are officially in a parody simulation. https://t.co/uT8wv9NVPV — The Greek Analyst (@GreekAnalyst) November 11, 2020

The line between parody and reality has been completely erased.