Today several media outlets announced that Joe Biden has received enough electoral votes to be considered President-Elect, even as the Trump campaign is taking legal action in several states.

In some cities Democrats have taken to the streets in celebration, and in Brooklyn, Sen. Chuck Schumer joined them. In the second video below Schumer can be seen shouting to the crowd while not wearing a mask:

Senator Chuck Schumer just made an impromptu visit to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where crowds are celebrating President Elect Joe Biden. “I was just on the phone with Joe in the car,” Chuck said. “He could hear your screams down the street.” pic.twitter.com/vK2tWgb7P9 — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 7, 2020

Chuck also said, “Let’s send Donald Trump back to Florida, we don’t want him here anymore in New York!” pic.twitter.com/Vc3JtsBz62 — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 7, 2020

The “rules” have obviously been suspended, but only for Democrats:

Maskless, yelling into a crowd of people, no social distancing. Is covid over? https://t.co/GGYBzjeR1p — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 7, 2020

He's too close to people to take his mask off and yell. This goes against all the recommendations. https://t.co/IyFzKH1fM1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 7, 2020

Democrats and the media have made it clear in these past few months that the virus won’t spread if the packed event is a lefty-approved function and nothing MAGA-related.

At least we're done with the mask nonsense. https://t.co/2UNlLOdYpl — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 7, 2020

No mask wearing by chuck at this super spreader event huh? — David Suslenskiy (@DavidSuslensky) November 7, 2020

And Dr. Fauci doesn’t think it’s a good idea for Americans to have their families over for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

So coronavirus gone now? Cool — HayCap🇺🇸 (@haycap22) November 7, 2020

Amazing how the threat of Covid is now gone. Its a miracle. https://t.co/c6X0WTCyWL — FlowPeter (@FlorisPetrus) November 7, 2020

Don't think this means you can go to church or visit your family during the holidays. The pandemic only pauses for important stuff like this.https://t.co/milgYHESXd — BT (@back_ttys) November 7, 2020

Oh, so we were right. COVID would be over after the election. — AdamInHTownTX (Trunalimunumaprzure Mobilizer) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 7, 2020

Trump called it! Also, if the above video was from a Trump rally CNN and others in the media would already have been doing their “potential super-spreader” shtick, but instead the Dems will of course get a pass:

Dana Bash, Abby Phillip, and Jake Tapper just gave their thumbs up to mass gatherings crammed together as long as you wear masks. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 7, 2020

They say it'd give some health officials heartburn, but they quickly reiterated how fantastic it was to see people letting go of pain and stress Donald Trump inflicted on them. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 7, 2020

That’s easier for CNN hosts to say than scolding Schumer for not following his own advice: