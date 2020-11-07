There are numerous legal challenges in a number of states where the election results are being contested, but President Trump currently has the lead in only one of those. The Washington Examiner’s Byron York explains what’s coming next in North Carolina and why it will take several days:

With the spotlight on GA, PA, NV, AZ, you might wonder what is going on with the only contested state Trump is leading in, NC. Why has it gone dark? After all, state law says all mail-in ballots postmarked by election day must be received no later than 3 days after election. 1/3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 7, 2020

Unfortunately, that's just the law. The NC election board overruled the legislature and decreed ballots postmarked by election day would be accepted until November 12. Although clearly unconstitutional, the US Supreme Court declined to get involved. 2/3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 7, 2020

Now, North Carolina has counted all the votes it has–Trump is leading–and is sitting around waiting for whatever ballots arrive by next Thursday. 3/3 https://t.co/Hdu2EtgJZ6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 7, 2020

Simply unreal.

"whatever ballots" is key — Edward Buzzi (@ebuz64) November 7, 2020

Keep your eyes out for more pallets full of ballots inbound. https://t.co/yjpZeiOZjf — Sam Miorelli (@SamMiorelli) November 7, 2020

***

