Yesterday Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked if anybody was archiving social media (and other) activity of “Trump sycophants” so it can be used against them in the future:

James Woods wants to be included. Here’s why:

Bingo!

Just imagine the Left’s reaction if Trump called for something similar.

Tags: 2020 electionAOCJames WoodsRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez