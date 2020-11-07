Yesterday Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked if anybody was archiving social media (and other) activity of “Trump sycophants” so it can be used against them in the future:

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

James Woods wants to be included. Here’s why:

Are you literally making lists? I understand you’re an ignorant nitwit who’s never had a passing acquaintance with a history book, but political lists are EXACTLY what Communists do: Lenin, Stalin, Pol Pot, Castro. So put me at the top of your list, you moron. I’d be honored. https://t.co/vQzmjwBRMe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 7, 2020

Bingo!

Just imagine the Left’s reaction if Trump called for something similar.