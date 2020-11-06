The presidential election results remain contested in several states, but Democrats are nonetheless celebrating, as evidenced by this scene in Philadelphia:

Paging the usual media scolds!

And no reporter will dare to do that. They’ll reserve that criticism for any gatherings involving Trump supporters.

The media “potential superspreader”-spotters are predictably nowhere to be found.

Yep. Dems and the media (pardon the redundancy) obviously wanted everybody to believe that only Republican-related events spread the virus, because SCIENCE.

