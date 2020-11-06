The results of Tuesday’s election (with the presidential count remaining a fluid situation in some states) is enough for Nancy Pelosi to say that Joe Biden won, and that Democrats will have a “tremendous mandate”:

As votes continue to be counted in key states, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Joe Biden has a "tremendous mandate." "Joe Biden is a unifier. He is determined to bring people together." https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/27Wkusqoru — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2020

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley took issue with Pelosi claiming Biden has a large mandate, and used other election results to refute that claim:

Nancy Pelosi just called the election "a huge mandate" for Joe Biden. That is a rather curious statement given our ongoing monitoring of razor thin margins as well as the loss of seats in the House and the apparent failure to retake the Senate (despite record Democratic spending) — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 6, 2020

Journalist and attorney Megyn Kelly also joined in with a reminder for Pelosi:

Pelosi says Biden has a “huge mandate.” Really? Dems lost seats when supposed to gain them in her chamber, d/n/gain control of Senate, saw DT win more votes than ever with minority groups, & did not see the promised Blue Wave. Truth will prevail in Jan. when gridlock settles in. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 6, 2020

Pelosi must have a different definition of “tremendous mandate.”

