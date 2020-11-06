The results of Tuesday’s election (with the presidential count remaining a fluid situation in some states) is enough for Nancy Pelosi to say that Joe Biden won, and that Democrats will have a “tremendous mandate”:

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley took issue with Pelosi claiming Biden has a large mandate, and used other election results to refute that claim:

Journalist and attorney Megyn Kelly also joined in with a reminder for Pelosi:

Pelosi must have a different definition of “tremendous mandate.”

