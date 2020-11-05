Vox correspondent Ian Millhiser has a job lined up for Michael Bloomberg’s wallet. He’s done the math on how much it would cost Bloomberg to put tens of thousands of Democrats in Wyoming for Senate voting purposes:

Just tossing this out: Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso won his last race by 75,000 votes — a landslide b/c no one lives in Wyoming. It would cost Michael Bloomberg 7% of his fortune to pay 80,000 Democrats $50,000 each to live in Wyoming long enough to vote in a Senate election. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 5, 2020

Michael Bloomberg dropped what most people would consider a fortune into his presidential run and to also help deliver Florida for Joe Biden, and you know how both of those efforts worked out.

A few more genius ideas like this and you’ll be working for the Lincoln Project in no time. https://t.co/YQqHU7sc35 — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 5, 2020

The difference between Ian and the Lincoln Project guys, though, is that Ian actually believes the nonsense he writes. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) November 5, 2020

Folks in Wyoming, this is how Democrats would treat you if not for the electoral college and representation in Congress. You wouldn’t exist. Ppl like @imillhiser and his fellow Dems keep on proving again & again the genius of our founding fathers and the system they created. https://t.co/jX36MZTQeS — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 5, 2020

This kind of casual dismissal of people’s existence is obnoxious and offensive and demonstrates why our nation’s leadership can’t be decided only by NYC and Los Angeles every four years https://t.co/T0ga0Tt3dO — Starless (@starless941) November 5, 2020

Yep, he proved a point, just not the one he thinks.

The funny thing is states like Texas, Florida, and Georgia do this already—for free! They incentivize people to move there by offering jobs and lower taxes (the warmer weather doesn’t hurt). Meanwhile, California might lose a congressional district for the first time ever. https://t.co/etIa7hPOho — John Doe (@fedjudges) November 5, 2020

Once they moved there they would never want to leave and would vote GOP to keep it the way it is. https://t.co/vqORQCTxoA — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) November 5, 2020

Oh look, another progressive who thinks like this about wresting away political self-determination from the people who already live in a place. https://t.co/wEaaqgsNxo — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 5, 2020

"We will be greeted as liberators," he confidently predicted. https://t.co/P8LdiTEiKd — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 5, 2020



Super-progressives can always be counted on to be able to figure out ways to spend somebody else’s money.