Many are focusing on the presidential race, but a glimpse at what’s going on with the House of Representatives should give Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats a moment of pause:
This is quite something — as we are looking at the Presidential and Senate races. Think back to @SpeakerPelosi ‘s news conferences with her predictions about the election. https://t.co/qdN543VuFl
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 5, 2020
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 5, 2020
This thread lays out just how close the Democrats are to losing the House:
416 House races appear decided
Democrats 212
Republicans 204 (+10)
19 Seats remain, GOP lead in 10
To win 218 (and House majority), GOP would need to win all the districts they are leading in, plus:
CA-25
GA-07
PA-17
UT-04
— Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020
All together, GOP is behind 16k votes in those four districts
— Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020
The problem that GOP has, a number of the CD's they currently lead in (ie, NY-03, NJ-02) are likely to break away from them.
— Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020
Any path for GOP to 218 would likely have to include sweeping those four and adding NV-03, NV-04
— Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020
Any path to GOP House is also not at all likely. It looks like they will end up with 209-214 seats.
(The latter resulting in smallest House majority since New Deal).
— Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020
Wow, that’s something. And it’s no wonder Biden tried to put some last-minute distance between himself and the lefty dream agenda in his own party:
Americans are jazzed about court packing & the Green New Deal https://t.co/AJrV2TGDlG
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 5, 2020
And realities like this are why Dems and their supporters don’t feel like they can spike the ball.
National storyline not getting enough media attention: https://t.co/oLvDeHwxTu
— Ken Farnaso (@KLF) November 5, 2020
Just as everyone predicted.
Wait… https://t.co/hZonue7o38
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 5, 2020
Incredible. https://t.co/FOLFJhUmKs
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 5, 2020
Hmm…
Over/under on whether Nancy Pelosi keeps the speakership?
— Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) November 5, 2020
Newt Gingrich got the boot for less…
— Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) November 5, 2020
Stay tuned!
