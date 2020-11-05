Many are focusing on the presidential race, but a glimpse at what’s going on with the House of Representatives should give Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats a moment of pause:

This is quite something — as we are looking at the Presidential and Senate races. Think back to @SpeakerPelosi ‘s news conferences with her predictions about the election. https://t.co/qdN543VuFl — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 5, 2020

This thread lays out just how close the Democrats are to losing the House:

416 House races appear decided

Democrats 212

Republicans 204 (+10) 19 Seats remain, GOP lead in 10 To win 218 (and House majority), GOP would need to win all the districts they are leading in, plus:

CA-25

GA-07

PA-17

UT-04 — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

All together, GOP is behind 16k votes in those four districts — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

The problem that GOP has, a number of the CD's they currently lead in (ie, NY-03, NJ-02) are likely to break away from them. — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

Any path for GOP to 218 would likely have to include sweeping those four and adding NV-03, NV-04 — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

Any path to GOP House is also not at all likely. It looks like they will end up with 209-214 seats.

(The latter resulting in smallest House majority since New Deal). — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

Wow, that’s something. And it’s no wonder Biden tried to put some last-minute distance between himself and the lefty dream agenda in his own party:

Americans are jazzed about court packing & the Green New Deal https://t.co/AJrV2TGDlG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 5, 2020

And realities like this are why Dems and their supporters don’t feel like they can spike the ball.

National storyline not getting enough media attention: https://t.co/oLvDeHwxTu — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) November 5, 2020

Just as everyone predicted. Wait… https://t.co/hZonue7o38 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 5, 2020

Hmm…

Over/under on whether Nancy Pelosi keeps the speakership? — Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) November 5, 2020

Newt Gingrich got the boot for less… — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) November 5, 2020

Stay tuned!

