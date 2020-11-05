Many are focusing on the presidential race, but a glimpse at what’s going on with the House of Representatives should give Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats a moment of pause:

This thread lays out just how close the Democrats are to losing the House:

Wow, that’s something. And it’s no wonder Biden tried to put some last-minute distance between himself and the lefty dream agenda in his own party:

And realities like this are why Dems and their supporters don’t feel like they can spike the ball.

Hmm…

Stay tuned!

One of the people getting blamed for Dem losses in the House is Robby Mook, Hillary’s campaign manager

