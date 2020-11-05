It’s no secret that the polling industry, with very few exceptions, blew it yet again in 2020 (or got it right in a “create a false narrative” kind of way). However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that some pollsters will use that as a reason to reexamine how they do things. Here’s a quote from the Monmouth University polling director showing others in that line of work out to get around major blown calls:

LOL. Pollsters were wildly off because of Republican voter suppression efforts?

Frank Luntz has said his profession has blown it for two straight presidential elections, but others are obviously going to refuse to admit what everybody else sees.

But “suppression” or something.

