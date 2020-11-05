It’s no secret that the polling industry, with very few exceptions, blew it yet again in 2020 (or got it right in a “create a false narrative” kind of way). However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that some pollsters will use that as a reason to reexamine how they do things. Here’s a quote from the Monmouth University polling director showing others in that line of work out to get around major blown calls:

This is absolutely nuts. The director of a major polling organization says his surveys could have been off because of voter suppression that cost biden a even bigger victory pic.twitter.com/2UfrqNhhEn — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 5, 2020

LOL. Pollsters were wildly off because of Republican voter suppression efforts?

So, I guess this answers the question "Will pollsters be honest with themselves that they failed and need to reform?" Answer is 'NOPE'. https://t.co/AvnjnWUn1D — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 5, 2020

Frank Luntz has said his profession has blown it for two straight presidential elections, but others are obviously going to refuse to admit what everybody else sees.

But “suppression” or something.