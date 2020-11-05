As we told you earlier, on a caucus call with House Democrats, Nancy Pelosi did her best to spin the party losing several seats on the House after Tuesday’s election (some seats remain undecided even now).

On the call, Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger was among those who gave Pelosi and others a warning about dialing back their leftist rhetoric, as reported by the Washington Post’s Erica Werner:

Pelosi sure didn’t want to hear that:

But wait, there’s more:

Trending

Sounds like there’s some dissension in the ranks!

Exactly.

It’s also worth noting that Rep. Spanberger won her race in part due to some suddenly “found” absentee ballots:

So the Republican might have won if not for those “found” ballots.

***

Related:

‘This is quite something’: Update on House races should make Pelosi and the Dems VERY nervous

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAbigail Spanbergerhouse of representativesNancy Pelosi