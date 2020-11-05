The result of the presidential election remains unknown at this time, and other races did not result in a “blue wave” the Democrats were hoping for (Dems actually lost seats in the House).

Add all that up and that left some late-night hosts very disappointed in half of the country:

Registering their disappointment with the country in the WaPo story are Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and James Corden.

Byron York summed it all up this way:

Wow, certain late-night hosts really think they have more pull than they actually do.

You’d think Trump’s win in 2016 would have already made that clear to them.

Self-awareness is not a liberal late-night host strong point, obviously.

Isn’t that the truth!

