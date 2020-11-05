The result of the presidential election remains unknown at this time, and other races did not result in a “blue wave” the Democrats were hoping for (Dems actually lost seats in the House).

Add all that up and that left some late-night hosts very disappointed in half of the country:

Late-night TV hosts express shock at close election: "I feel like I overestimated the American people" https://t.co/wjZLy4MzpP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 5, 2020

Registering their disappointment with the country in the WaPo story are Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and James Corden.

Byron York summed it all up this way:

Jimmy Kimmel is very disappointed in you.https://t.co/cqr16odw1p — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 5, 2020

Some of them had turned their shows into long in-kind contributions to the Democratic Party. Apparently thought that would create a landslide. Shocked that it didn't… https://t.co/cqr16odw1p — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 5, 2020

Wow, certain late-night hosts really think they have more pull than they actually do.

One thing that is always overestimated is how many people actually care what Jimmy Kimmel thinks. — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) November 5, 2020

You’d think Trump’s win in 2016 would have already made that clear to them.

The problem is his use of "overestimated" instead of "misread." Expecting people to vote how you want and concluding that they will are very different things. https://t.co/TMw4wATepX — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 5, 2020

Keep talking down to us. The election was closer than 2016, but the counting isn't even done and Trump already has 6 million more votes than last time. You're not dissuading anyone. You're emboldening them. https://t.co/FH4nYFQTCX — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 5, 2020

These guys are stuck in the LA and NYC bubble. They too have no idea what a majority of Americans are concerned about or are thinking about regarding politics, government and life in general. When Republicans take the House in 2022 they’ll really be shocked. https://t.co/oxDb2iqFrb — Austin Barbour (@Austin_Barbour) November 5, 2020

“Media elites continue their condescending tone after not getting message second time around.” — Cam (@noremacback) November 5, 2020

Aww the host of the Man Show has the sads. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) November 5, 2020

Guys, you let Jimmy Kimmel down. https://t.co/zr7FSji9kp — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 5, 2020

He won the Presidency last time. Did you not notice who put him there? https://t.co/gz6olcDkrJ — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 5, 2020

Self-awareness is not a liberal late-night host strong point, obviously.

We miss you, Johnny Carson https://t.co/HklH9IYq0J — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 5, 2020

Isn’t that the truth!