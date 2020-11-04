Michigan is a state that remains in the “too close to call” category, and in Antrim County, which is just northeast of Traverse City, the results didn’t seem right to some people compared to how the county voted in 2016:

Antrim County, Michigan makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/Gg4ktmLV0h — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 4, 2020

There is no way in hell ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ got beat in Antrim County. Those numbers are transposed and that will be a net +6,000 votes for Trump and ⁦@JohnJamesMI⁩ pic.twitter.com/Fb7MLZcs76 — Jamie Roe (@jamieroe23) November 4, 2020

The situation is being looked into, according to the county clerk’s office:

In Antrim County in Michigan, the county’s public information officer said they are aware of an “apparently skewed result in the Unofficial Election Result tabulations” and have been reviewing the results for possible discrepancies https://t.co/BVDkyZhK7r pic.twitter.com/7xL7QmtpCf — Bloomberg (@business) November 4, 2020

The Antrim County Clerk’s Office has been reviewing their Election Day results after County Clerk Sheryl Guy said she became aware of “apparently skewed results.”https://t.co/Fkn8gA6zYX — upnorthlive.com (@upnorthlive) November 4, 2020

Hmm:

According to unofficial results early Wednesday morning, the reliably red county turned blue by quite a bit. Early Wednesday morning, unofficial results were announced showing Antrim County went strongly for Democrats across the ticket.

[…]

In a statement, the clerk says they expect to have a clear answer and plan of action by Wednesday afternoon. Until then, they are asking everyone to bear with them.

A correction would mean more votes for both Donald Trump and John James:

BREAKING: County clerk in Antrim County in Michigan may have accidentally transposed the numbers for Trump and Biden (and John James) and is investigating. Trump and James will see a gain of about 6,000 votes once corrected. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 4, 2020

I just spoke to the Antrim clerk's office. They are reviewing these numbers, said there are discrepancies. It certainly seems likely the numbers were transposed . Trump and John James will see a ~6,000+ vote gain statewide once this is corrected. This is a staunchly GOP county. https://t.co/TwXqtBJmCL — Zach Gorchow (@ZachGorchow) November 4, 2020

Just an honest mistake, we’re sure…

Why do these "accidents" always seem to go one direction? Thank goodness it was caught. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) November 4, 2020

Right?

***

Related:

NRO’s Dan McLaughlin takes a look at electoral maps showing ‘big shifts’ in votes that favor Joe Biden; UPDATED