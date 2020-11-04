Last night both Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham were successful in their reelection efforts to the U.S. Senate. The amount of money that the Democrats spent to try and win those seats was massive, and look where it got them:

Amy McGrath and Jaime Harrison raised a combined $199,004,686 and lost to Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham by a combined 35 points. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 4, 2020

Yikes!

For some perspective, Feeding America, which provided 4.2 billion meals to needy Americans in 2019, raised only about $161 million in cash donations that year. It is hard to overstate just how much money was wasted in SC & KY.https://t.co/E1T7CPyCCt https://t.co/RafXSqYBj6 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 4, 2020

The smell of burning money remains in the air over Kentucky and South Carolina.

They are stimulating this economy single-handedly. — Trumps dance moves (@not_mr_delecto) November 4, 2020