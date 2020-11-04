We told you earlier about the polling industry being in deep trouble (even deeper than after their 2016 fail).

The final results in several states remain to be seen, but Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan shows how far off the New York Times/Siena polling was when it came to predicting big Biden wins in six battleground states:

NYT/Siena, rated an A+ pollster by 538, overestimated Biden's support by: 6+ in FL

4+ in NC

Probably 6ish in MI when the count is in

10 ish in WI

10+ in IA

9+ in OH Great job. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 4, 2020

Missed it by that much!

What if the job of the media polls is to set false narratives in favor of Democrats rather than be accurate? Then, they would have done a "great job." https://t.co/yjMTrvDmZ1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 4, 2020

Corrupt media pollsters never cared about getting the results right. They were paid to get the narrative right. https://t.co/nUPYHRHius — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

After this has happened for a second straight presidential election, it’s hard to doubt that.

The problem isn’t just with the final results of the polling. These polls create a false reality for people and make others feel crazy for seeing what they see. Gaslighting is what it’s called. https://t.co/2wH7M3CcVX — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 4, 2020

The A+ is for effort! — Healthier Brain, Better Life (@ladypieface) November 4, 2020

There is no way that their internal bias didn't shape their results. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 4, 2020

New York Times and Nate Silver totally discredited https://t.co/pCnRDgIjsU — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 4, 2020

Remember that ABC/Washington Post poll a few days ago that showed Biden up 17 in Wisconsin? That race remains too close to call at the moment. Another moment of glory for the polling industry.