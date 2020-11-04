Joe Biden will not yet declare victory in the election, but his campaign is certainly trying to set the stage for doing that very thing. Biden has laughably tried to pitch himself as a unifier, and tonight is no different:

To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Really, Joe? Please…

Aren't you the guy that called Trump supporters "chumps" like 3 days ago? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 4, 2020

Yep, that’s the same Biden — and so much more:

"Republicans want to put y'all back in chains." https://t.co/GB9xDJ0CMD — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 4, 2020

Biden’s comments are totally uniting… if you’ve never listened to Joe Biden during his almost 50 years in politics.

“They’re going to put you back in chains” — DrKnowHow (@PragmatistMD) November 4, 2020

You compared Trump to Joseph Goebbels a few weeks ago https://t.co/M904EXAudm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 4, 2020

Look, fat https://t.co/EJZroJuwZV — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 4, 2020

You're base has spent the last 4 years calling all Republicans "racists" and "Nazis." https://t.co/90xZQqh0h5 — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) November 4, 2020

What a uniter Biden will be if he ends up being president!