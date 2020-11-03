While we await more results from today’s elections, here’s the concern troll of the day, and it comes from former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid:

Harry Reid: "Donald Trump is ruining the brand of the Republican Party. That’s why you have the @ProjectLincoln and many other Republicans who are outwardly saying, ‘We can’t have Trump again, we’ve got to get rid of him because he’s ruining the Republican Party’" pic.twitter.com/FPoZ4ea9mw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

Speaking of “ruining” their own parties…

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett says thanks, Harry. https://t.co/1UJsziYswy — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 3, 2020

Thank you for scrapping the filibuster on nominees, Harry!#AmyConeyBarrettSCOTUS https://t.co/N6tnjxTzhX — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) November 3, 2020

Nuclear Option — Tentatar (@Tarmartar) November 3, 2020

ZERO self-awareness from Reid. In other words, nothing has changed.

Hmm 🤔 Trump just brokered Peace Treaties with countries other Presidents have said was an impossible achievement.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but does “Ruining the Republican brand” include nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Asking for some friends…🙄 https://t.co/yL1bBfCXxm — Gina Macina (@gina_macina) November 3, 2020

Imagine believing that Harry Reid's opinion of the "Republican brand" is important to Republicans. https://t.co/6Yo1BuuDXq — Nick R. Brown (@hownowbrowncow) November 3, 2020

It is just wonderful to hear Harry Reid expressing a concern for the GOP. https://t.co/RAR9WIVjVo — David A. Sadler (@TheAlleghenian) November 3, 2020

And the GOP will certainly consider that a good sign.