It’s the eve of the 2016 election, and something that many predicted seems to be happening:

RealClearPolitics index of polls shows Joe Biden's average lead in key battleground states dropping below 3 percent for the first time (2.9 this morning). Biden's average lead was 5 points just two weeks ago. https://t.co/2eGuL8gfIA — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 2, 2020

First time since before Labor Day, that is. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 2, 2020

Who saw that coming?

Most corporate news outlets: “polls are tightening” today. Actually these news outlets hired Democrat pollsters to rig the polls for Biden. That required oversampling Dems +11. The media’s remaining credibility is tied to rigged polls again. It’s 2016 all over again. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 2, 2020

This is what they do. They adjust their polls a few days prior to election day so their loss is within margin of error — Election-Savage (@ElectionSavage) November 2, 2020

The margains always narrow so they can spew bias and keep their jobs. Polls need to be done — No worries just happy (@thoughtsofjodi) November 2, 2020

It’s starting. The MSM is walking back the polls and now starting the “race is tightening” narrative to cover their lying asses. They know what’s really happening. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 2, 2020

It’s worth noting that the current Real Clear Politics average in Wisconsin shows Biden with a 6.6 point lead. In 2016, the final RCP average showed Hillary Clinton with a 6.5 point lead — and you know how that race turned out.

One final note:

Yes, but these polls don’t take into account truananadepressre — Aaron (@ariweisman) November 2, 2020

That’s true.