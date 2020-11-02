Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller has made an electoral vote prediction about tomorrow’s election:

The crack “fact-checkers” at Politifact were all over that claim, and it wouldn’t have been correct no matter what number Miller predicted. Here’s why:

Is that really a “fact check”?

Trending

It’s almost impossible to tell the difference on some days.

Politifact had to twist a bit to get there but they managed to turn themselves into a pretzel to rule that prediction as “impossible,” and therefore false.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpJoe BidenPolitifact