Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller has made an electoral vote prediction about tomorrow’s election:

Campaign adviser Jason Miller predicts Trump will win more than 290 electoral votes https://t.co/DEO41vMc90 pic.twitter.com/BaY1U0pToS — The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2020

The crack “fact-checkers” at Politifact were all over that claim, and it wouldn’t have been correct no matter what number Miller predicted. Here’s why:

We don't have a crystal ball, but when Trump spokesman Jason Miller said “We will be over 290 electoral votes on Election Night," it's important to note that's impossible: Electoral votes aren’t cast until Dec. 14 and won’t be counted until Jan. 6. https://t.co/wrP14ZKQfs — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) November 2, 2020

Is that really a “fact check”?

I enjoy how bad you are at "fact" "checking" — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 2, 2020

It’s almost impossible to tell the difference on some days.

So it’s not possible based on a technicality. It’s possible just not technically until January 6th is what you’re saying 😂 — Brandon Sabala (@WhoIsSabala) November 2, 2020

Politifact had to twist a bit to get there but they managed to turn themselves into a pretzel to rule that prediction as “impossible,” and therefore false.

This is the most pedantic, ridiculous thing and I really question who this is serving https://t.co/Hxy1kYzAvQ — Rachel NOT COUGHIN' Kaufman (@rkaufman) November 2, 2020

You people are beclowning yourselves. You can't possibly not understand this, right? — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) November 2, 2020

You just ruined any reputation for objectivity you ever had. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) November 2, 2020