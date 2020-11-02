For the final campaign rally before the presidential election, the Biden campaign brought in Lady Gaga to try and fire up the, uh, “crowd,” in Pennsylvania before the final day of voting begins.

At the end of the final event before the election, the Democrat nominee had “one last thing” to say to the cars in the parking lot, but whoever was in charge of the music had other plans, and Joe gave up:

Not even Joe Biden's supporters want to listen to him! pic.twitter.com/kKq32tZZdW — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2020

LOL. Oh, Joe.

the dj is a freaking legend for turning up the music as soon as sleepy was about to speak — abed (@litecoinlad) November 3, 2020

We may never know what that “one last thing” was.

Hahaha, they raised the music's volume on him — Pugsan (@realPugsan) November 3, 2020

What a high-kick finish to the Biden 2020 campaign!

The gift that keeps on giving 😂😂 — Ozzie Sanchez (@Ozzie_33) November 3, 2020

OMG all of his events are like a post-credits blooper reel… pic.twitter.com/wHemzaNJ2A — Todd Lerner (@ToddLerner1) November 3, 2020

It’s like watching a sitcom 😂 — Mike (@Mike_mack90) November 3, 2020

Perfect ending to this joke of a campaign. https://t.co/ADbzoXTjak — Tommy Scott (@tommy997) November 3, 2020

What will happen in the election remains to be seen, but the Biden campaign has certainly provided some unintentional comic relief along the way.