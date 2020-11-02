Election Day is just hours away, and former late-night host David Letterman has already handed the win to Joe Biden:

It’s worth keeping in mind that Letterman’s track record on these things isn’t stellar. Just four years ago he predicted Hillary Clinton would crush Trump in historic fashion:

"In the general election he will be crushed by historic proportions." – @Letterman on why Donald Trump will lose. #TNYfest — New Yorker Festival (@NewYorkerFest) October 7, 2016

Yep, that’s what he said:

Former “Late Show” host David Letterman is weighing in on the 2016 election.

[…]

Despite winning the Republican nomination, Letterman said he thinks Trump’s campaign is a joke and predicts he’ll be “crushed in the general election.”

In other words, don’t bet any money based on a prediction from David Letterman — not that any of our loyal readers would have anyway.