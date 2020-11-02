Election Day is just hours away, and former late-night host David Letterman has already handed the win to Joe Biden:
Letterman says Trump "will lose it big" https://t.co/3wwdKfo56S pic.twitter.com/ScemdF30BJ
— The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020
It’s worth keeping in mind that Letterman’s track record on these things isn’t stellar. Just four years ago he predicted Hillary Clinton would crush Trump in historic fashion:
"In the general election he will be crushed by historic proportions." – @Letterman on why Donald Trump will lose. #TNYfest
— New Yorker Festival (@NewYorkerFest) October 7, 2016
Yep, that’s what he said:
Former “Late Show” host David Letterman is weighing in on the 2016 election.
[…]
Despite winning the Republican nomination, Letterman said he thinks Trump’s campaign is a joke and predicts he’ll be “crushed in the general election.”
In other words, don’t bet any money based on a prediction from David Letterman — not that any of our loyal readers would have anyway.