California Gov. Gavin Newsom made his way to Nevada over the weekend in order to throw his support behind Joe Biden:

Great to be in Nevada for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! Two more days — let’s bring this over the finish line. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/3EsJ8LrPCe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 1, 2020

File that under “having solved all other problems…”

Families are starving, people are dying and small businesses are boarding up their stores in fear of riots on Tuesday and our Governor is just chilling in another State. https://t.co/zEB0C3r9sz — Elizabeth Heng (@ElizabethHeng) November 1, 2020

But he seemed in a good mood:

Even Gavin Newsom is happy to be out of California…. https://t.co/WemXsBPPoK — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 2, 2020

Maybe there’s a reason Newsom seemed happy to be in Nevada:

It is weird to visit a state with electricity? https://t.co/KMr6DoIO7O — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 1, 2020

An electrifying speech I'm sure. They could probably use some of that in California. https://t.co/Kp8e2VSkU8 — servative (@servative) November 1, 2020

Great to be in a place where they can run their AC? https://t.co/fiZoYUbCfS — DarthCollapsitarian (@ShoelessAncap) November 2, 2020

Right? And maybe “vote for Joe Biden if you want to make Nevada more like California” isn’t the sales pitch Newsom thinks it is.

Nevada…do you really want to be like California? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 2, 2020

That might not be the endorsement Newsom thinks it is.

How many people left CA for NV to get away from your terrible policies? Not sure you'll be so convincing there, Governor. https://t.co/8MmZSMIcJN — Jennifer Van Laar #YesOnProp22 (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2020

Guess he has to go to Nevada to talk to all the CA residents he has driven out https://t.co/ZE1wEqpJhX — Tim C (@TimChartersn5) November 1, 2020

WTF?! Even you are leaving our state? — Bobby Angulo (@mxspidr77) November 1, 2020

Whom ever you campaign for I vote against. 💯 — Adrian Eimerl (@AEimerl) November 1, 2020

Great, how about you stay there! — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) November 2, 2020

Ouch!