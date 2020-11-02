California Gov. Gavin Newsom made his way to Nevada over the weekend in order to throw his support behind Joe Biden:
Great to be in Nevada for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!
Two more days — let’s bring this over the finish line. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/3EsJ8LrPCe
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 1, 2020
File that under “having solved all other problems…”
Families are starving, people are dying and small businesses are boarding up their stores in fear of riots on Tuesday and our Governor is just chilling in another State. https://t.co/zEB0C3r9sz
— Elizabeth Heng (@ElizabethHeng) November 1, 2020
But he seemed in a good mood:
Even Gavin Newsom is happy to be out of California…. https://t.co/WemXsBPPoK
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 2, 2020
Maybe there’s a reason Newsom seemed happy to be in Nevada:
It is weird to visit a state with electricity? https://t.co/KMr6DoIO7O
— jon gabriel (@exjon) November 1, 2020
An electrifying speech I'm sure. They could probably use some of that in California. https://t.co/Kp8e2VSkU8
— servative (@servative) November 1, 2020
Great to be in a place where they can run their AC? https://t.co/fiZoYUbCfS
— DarthCollapsitarian (@ShoelessAncap) November 2, 2020
Right? And maybe “vote for Joe Biden if you want to make Nevada more like California” isn’t the sales pitch Newsom thinks it is.
Nevada…do you really want to be like California?
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 2, 2020
That might not be the endorsement Newsom thinks it is.
How many people left CA for NV to get away from your terrible policies? Not sure you'll be so convincing there, Governor. https://t.co/8MmZSMIcJN
— Jennifer Van Laar #YesOnProp22 (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2020
Guess he has to go to Nevada to talk to all the CA residents he has driven out https://t.co/ZE1wEqpJhX
— Tim C (@TimChartersn5) November 1, 2020
WTF?! Even you are leaving our state?
— Bobby Angulo (@mxspidr77) November 1, 2020
Whom ever you campaign for I vote against. 💯
— Adrian Eimerl (@AEimerl) November 1, 2020
Great, how about you stay there!
— Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) November 2, 2020
