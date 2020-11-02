California Gov. Gavin Newsom made his way to Nevada over the weekend in order to throw his support behind Joe Biden:

File that under “having solved all other problems…”

But he seemed in a good mood:

Maybe there’s a reason Newsom seemed happy to be in Nevada:

Trending

Right? And maybe “vote for Joe Biden if you want to make Nevada more like California” isn’t the sales pitch Newsom thinks it is.

That might not be the endorsement Newsom thinks it is.

Ouch!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaGavin NewsomJoe BidenNevada