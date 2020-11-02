As we told you earlier, Lady Gaga is going to campaign with Joe Biden in Pennsylvania this evening (we’ll get to why that’s a head-scratcher in a second).

During a speech in that state today, Biden again denied that he ever said that thing that he was recorded as having said several times:

Biden in PA right now insisting he never said he would ban fracking — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 2, 2020

Biden just told a small crowd in Pennsylvania that "I never said I would" ban fracking. Uh… Roll the tape! — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 2, 2020

Yes, roll the tape:

Joe Biden just LIED in Beaver County, Pennsylvania when he claimed he has "never" said he would ban fracking. Biden has REPEATEDLY said that he would ban fracking. ROLL THE TAPE. pic.twitter.com/AmBYC6rRed — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) November 2, 2020

And why does Biden repeatedly lie to Pennsylvanians about what he’s said about fracking? It’s pretty obvious:

Perhaps a factor in the relative tightening in PA v. other states: Pennsylvania voters supported fracking, 52-27, in the Times/Siena pollhttps://t.co/L65N7pNFlD — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 2, 2020

Lady Gaga is campaigning for Biden in Pennsylvania today before what are sure to be several enthusiastically honking cars. Maybe Biden should also remind the singer about his support for fracking:

Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry. pic.twitter.com/p5LqLFl4Dl — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

Lady Gaga responded to that but never denied she’s against fracking while the candidate she’s endorsing is telling Pennsylvanians he doesn’t want to ban it:

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Maybe Biden and Lady Gaga could have a discussion about fracking for Pennsylvanians to hear today.