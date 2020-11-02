The Democrats have in the past few months placed a lot of focus on attempting to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. We know that polls are far from infallible, but this one certainly isn’t looking good for McConnell’s Democrat opponent Amy McGrath:

And it’s not like the Dems didn’t pour any money into this race:

How much did the Libs set on fire backing Amy? Close to a hundred million? https://t.co/3jXE2lMnb0 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 2, 2020

final public poll in KY and McGrath is stuck below 40. After over $100 million spent … man alive. It's just tragic to fathom what that money could've been used for in any other political, business, or social context. https://t.co/Kv69RyrgKx — Scott Jennings + (@ScottJenningsKY) November 2, 2020

Ouch!

Hahahahaaaa! How much money was dumped into her dumpster fire? — Cali Girl🌻To🌻Okie (@GooseGanderMom) November 2, 2020

Cocaine Mitch is inevitable. — Travis (@travis204s) November 2, 2020

"#MitchMcConnell is beatable" will go down as one of the stupidest takes of 2020. But there will be a crowded field for that designation. https://t.co/fI6T7AB8zh — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) November 2, 2020

Imagine burning this much cash on Amy McGrath, good job liberals https://t.co/lVmBUbGMko — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) November 2, 2020

If those numbers hold up, “brutal” does indeed describe it.