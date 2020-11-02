The Democrats have in the past few months placed a lot of focus on attempting to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. We know that polls are far from infallible, but this one certainly isn’t looking good for McConnell’s Democrat opponent Amy McGrath:

And it’s not like the Dems didn’t pour any money into this race:

Ouch!

If those numbers hold up, “brutal” does indeed describe it.

Tags: 2020 electionAmy McGrathKentuckyMitch McConnellU.S. Senate