As you know, many pollsters show Joe Biden with leads in battleground states, but Frank Luntz noted what a Trump pollster is reportedly saying and is wondering if he’ll ever work again if he’s wrong:

Judging from certain other pollsters, if 2016 was any indication, it might not be a career-ender:

Luntz’s question could also be looked at the other way around. What if the pollsters who have Biden winning those swing-states are wrong?

Pollsters who blew the 2016 call still seem to be gainfully employed.

