As you know, many pollsters show Joe Biden with leads in battleground states, but Frank Luntz noted what a Trump pollster is reportedly saying and is wondering if he’ll ever work again if he’s wrong:

Trump pollster @JMcLghln is privately telling people that Trump is ahead in ALL the swing states – including Penn and Michigan, and tied in Wisconsin. I don't believe it. But if he's right, he's a genius. If he's wrong, I wonder if he'll ever work again. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 31, 2020

Judging from certain other pollsters, if 2016 was any indication, it might not be a career-ender:

People have a way of surviving these things. pic.twitter.com/C9dJuZ8LJS — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 31, 2020

I know few from 2016 still working, just to be clear. https://t.co/cJ3VS3cfVj pic.twitter.com/7UwlGfDAgc — Cryptic Monk (@monk_cryptic) October 31, 2020

Luntz’s question could also be looked at the other way around. What if the pollsters who have Biden winning those swing-states are wrong?

That's funny, I was thinking the same thing about you, Frank. https://t.co/DbHQ1kx1J5 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 31, 2020

Why do you ever work again? https://t.co/3qjg3Dja3c — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT'L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 31, 2020

In memoriam: the pollsters who lost their careers, due to incorrectly forecasting the 2016 presidential race: … https://t.co/FBGcn1ToMt pic.twitter.com/iMF7DcoVct — Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 31, 2020

Pollsters who blew the 2016 call still seem to be gainfully employed.