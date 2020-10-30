Democrat nominee Joe Biden is now promising that if elected he’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize… well, something:
BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”
pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020
Joe Biden: "I'll lead an effective strategy to mobilize [unintelligible]!" pic.twitter.com/cggH79eZB1
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2020
Help was then requested:
What was he trying to say?
— Blake (@blake_stakes) October 30, 2020
Can someone please interpret? https://t.co/fLBoxXkIZc
— Minuteman Brand (@minuteman_brand) October 30, 2020
We’re stumped, but maybe somebody’s got some ideas:
Character is on the ballot. Dignity is on the ballot. Trunalimunumaprzure is on the ballot. https://t.co/6EkNKSjDjo
— jon gabriel (@exjon) October 30, 2020
Narrator: “Ask your doctor if Trunalimunumaprzure is right for you.”
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020
lol.. Heard more than 10 times but can't make sense.. 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/V5Z3GyQ4vx
— Ranjith (@ranjithkiriti) October 30, 2020
"I'll lead an effective strategy to mobilize TRUE INNER RASH UNDER THE PRESSURE"
— Tinola Piertodes (@piertodes) October 30, 2020
Not unintelligible, he said: “true international of pressure” — what this means I have no idea!
— Mimi (@mimirogers777) October 30, 2020
It' verbal diarrhea… I think he's yelling… "I'll lead an effective strategy to mobilize true intestinal pressure"
— Bill Sweet (@Billav9) October 30, 2020
This might be his best gaff lol.
— Alex Luna (@lexanderLuna) October 30, 2020
Ask not what your country can do for you, but you can do for trunalimunumaprzure
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2020
He clearly said ‘George Lopez’. https://t.co/lZ1hbhynzn
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2020
The Biden campaign has done a poor job of highlighting that Joe is bilingual. https://t.co/yRRwvXGWs3
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 30, 2020
LOL.