Democrat nominee Joe Biden is now promising that if elected he’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize… well, something:

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

Joe Biden: "I'll lead an effective strategy to mobilize [unintelligible]!" pic.twitter.com/cggH79eZB1 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2020

Help was then requested:

What was he trying to say? — Blake (@blake_stakes) October 30, 2020

Can someone please interpret? https://t.co/fLBoxXkIZc — Minuteman Brand (@minuteman_brand) October 30, 2020

We’re stumped, but maybe somebody’s got some ideas:

Character is on the ballot. Dignity is on the ballot. Trunalimunumaprzure is on the ballot. https://t.co/6EkNKSjDjo — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 30, 2020

Narrator: “Ask your doctor if Trunalimunumaprzure is right for you.”

lol.. Heard more than 10 times but can't make sense.. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/V5Z3GyQ4vx — Ranjith (@ranjithkiriti) October 30, 2020

"I'll lead an effective strategy to mobilize TRUE INNER RASH UNDER THE PRESSURE" — Tinola Piertodes (@piertodes) October 30, 2020

Not unintelligible, he said: “true international of pressure” — what this means I have no idea! — Mimi (@mimirogers777) October 30, 2020

It' verbal diarrhea… I think he's yelling… "I'll lead an effective strategy to mobilize true intestinal pressure" — Bill Sweet (@Billav9) October 30, 2020

This might be his best gaff lol. — Alex Luna (@lexanderLuna) October 30, 2020

Ask not what your country can do for you, but you can do for trunalimunumaprzure — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2020

He clearly said ‘George Lopez’. https://t.co/lZ1hbhynzn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2020

The Biden campaign has done a poor job of highlighting that Joe is bilingual. https://t.co/yRRwvXGWs3 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 30, 2020

LOL.