According to many, many high-profile Democrats, what you’re about to read never happens:

Officials in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold and Florida's second most populous county, uncovered the scheme over the summer. https://t.co/TmeVR7EBT0

From the Orlando Sentinel:

An unknown person in Columbia, S.C., submitted at least 54 new voter applications in July in the same neat handwriting to the Broward elections office, several in each of 19 envelopes. Many of the voters were elderly, and had recently died in the Northeast.

Almost all of them were flagged by Broward elections office staff as suspicious, and turned over to the Broward State Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors have been watching since August, in a sting operation to catch the culprit, internal correspondence shows.