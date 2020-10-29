House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is confident she’ll hold on to that position after the 2020 election is over, and in addition, she seems to be fairly certain of a Biden victory. What Pelosi said on MSNBC as Trump arrived for a rally in Arizona is worthy of a beverage warning:

Considering the complete breakdown the Democrats have had since the 2016 election (Hillary even recently said the election was basically stolen from her)

The level of projection is nothing short of amazing.

ZERO self-awareness from Pelosi… again.

