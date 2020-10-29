House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is confident she’ll hold on to that position after the 2020 election is over, and in addition, she seems to be fairly certain of a Biden victory. What Pelosi said on MSNBC as Trump arrived for a rally in Arizona is worthy of a beverage warning:

The best thing the President can do for our country is to stand up and take the results of this election like a man. #MSNBCLive pic.twitter.com/FmwoQCqK0Q — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 29, 2020

Considering the complete breakdown the Democrats have had since the 2016 election (Hillary even recently said the election was basically stolen from her)

No Democrat alive today has ever taken anything like a man. https://t.co/V0snWL8Rol — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT'L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 29, 2020

Irony thy name is Nancy. https://t.co/zEBgL9XA1N — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) October 29, 2020

The level of projection is nothing short of amazing.

This coming from the corruptocrat that didn’t accept the 2016 election & then tried to impeach & remove him from office over conspiracies. If Trump wins again they’ll be even worse trying to overturn the will of voters. https://t.co/tXRK6s5uKC — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 29, 2020

Hillary Clinton is available for comment. Lord knows she's come to terms with the 2016 results. https://t.co/OaoEDuwGdG — Rufus T. Firecoyote 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) October 29, 2020

ZERO self-awareness from Pelosi… again.