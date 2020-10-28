The Real Clear Politics polling average currently shows Joe Biden with an 8.6 point lead in Michigan. An Ipsos/Reuters poll shows something similar:
If that’s accurate, it’s a decent lead, but the Biden campaign nevertheless has called in somebody to campaign for Joe:
Remember what Obama himself said after learning he’d been asked to do some last-minute Michigan campaigning for Hillary Clinton in 2016?
For many, the poll results don’t match actions they’re seeing taken by the Biden campaign:
