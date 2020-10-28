The Real Clear Politics polling average currently shows Joe Biden with an 8.6 point lead in Michigan. An Ipsos/Reuters poll shows something similar:

Joe Biden leads with 9 points among Michigan voters, according to an Ipsos / Reuters poll. Watch @Morning_Joe break down the latest battleground state polling. https://t.co/rwPJ6Siuq6 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 28, 2020

If that’s accurate, it’s a decent lead, but the Biden campaign nevertheless has called in somebody to campaign for Joe:

Confirmed: Joe Biden and Barack Obama will reunite to rally together in Michigan on Saturday, per person familiar. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 28, 2020

Remember what Obama himself said after learning he’d been asked to do some last-minute Michigan campaigning for Hillary Clinton in 2016?

For many, the poll results don’t match actions they’re seeing taken by the Biden campaign:

Tfw your internals don’t show you winning Michigan https://t.co/OAMefU6vz9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 28, 2020

So, the internal polls are bad.🤣🤣 — sara b (@sbelg) October 28, 2020

Over/under crowd size 50 — Isaac Taylor (@taylorarabs) October 28, 2020

Expect a couple dozen honking cars.