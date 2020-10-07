Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that the nomination process for Amy Coney Barrett will proceed a little later this month. McConnell has also gone off on Senate Democrats and the media for their “disgraceful attacks” on Judge Barrett.

Meanwhile, Democrat Sen. Chris Coons took a somewhat softer tone recently while admitting that Barrett is qualified:

Perhaps public sentiment has something to do with this particular softened tone?

It’s worth noting though that even though Sen. Coons admitted Judge Barrett is qualified, last month he said this wasn’t about qualifications:

So there’s still really no reason to think that the upcoming hearings will be anything less than a circus.

