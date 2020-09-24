Last night in Louisville, Kentucky, two police officers were shot during what Reuters called “mostly peaceful” protests.

Kamala Harris then tweeted a message from herself and Joe Biden:

.@JoeBiden and I are keeping the police officers who were shot in Louisville in our hearts, wishing them a swift and speedy recovery. Violence is not the answer and we must find a way to express our grief, anger, and demands in ways that reflect the world we wish to see. https://t.co/yLFSAI7Iz4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2020

Just then Harris started tripping over one of her tweets during the Minneapolis riots:

Bailing out rioters again? pic.twitter.com/qJD8WWbARt — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) September 24, 2020

u bailin out the shooter or wut https://t.co/kG9nql5uOS — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 24, 2020

The Biden/Harris campaign backpedal (going from saying nothing about the violence to speaking out against it) took a long time, but apparently looking at the polls put them into “better late than never” territory:

I see they checked the polls today. — Is it time to Vegas yet ? (@chaserlaredo) September 24, 2020

That couldn’t be more obvious.

You literally said you were proud of Jacob Blake and helped raise bail money that put convicted felons and child rapists back on the streets.

You literally said "But they're not gonna stop. They're not gonna stop" on a talk show.

You and your party caused this.

You caused this. https://t.co/YbpLCizjyh — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 24, 2020

Oh. Someone told her & Joe about the police being shot? Wonder how bad the interns got scolded for not mentioning the injured officers before. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) September 24, 2020