As we told you earlier, for the ninth time this month with an election just around the corner, the Joe Biden campaign has put a lid on the day.

Journos are helping the Biden campaign explain why the Democrat nominee has no campaign events scheduled so close to an election:

Don’t most presidential candidates campaign and do debate prep on the same days? In any case, Tammy Bruce isn’t buying it:

If Biden’s actually doing debate prep, he should be the most prepped candidate in presidential debate history. We’ll find out Tuesday night.

