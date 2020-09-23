The Trump administration has threatened to withhold federal aid to cities with mayors who have “permitted violence and destruction of property.” Those cities include Chicago, Portland and New York City. As for the latter, Stephen Colbert took a rather familiar approach to attempt to prove to Trump that there hasn’t been consistent problems with violence in The Big Apple:

Yep, that’s definitely the Paul Krugman approach.

There’s a lot not going on in that video, which must mean none of it exists. *Eye roll*

Not likely.

