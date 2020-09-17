Hillary Clinton has a tendency to forget she’s Hillary Clinton, and as a result some serious lack of self-awareness is frequently on display on her Twitter account. This week is no different:

As president, @JoeBiden will care about the lives of Americans in every state. Not just the ones who vote for him. https://t.co/9i1WPTkwPI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 17, 2020

So is she saying Biden won’t make the same mistake she did?

Just like the ones you called deplorable and flew over to pander to CA & NY? — RaisinBrain (@RaisinBrainBeau) September 17, 2020

Including us deplorables? — mdh (@mdh88619183) September 17, 2020

Hillary obviously doesn’t consider the “deplorables” to count as Americans so maybe not.

The deplorables too Hillary???? — Cathleen (@cathleen_huston) September 17, 2020

🙄 Very rich coming from the queen of warmongers, who called Trump voters deplorables. — Daniel Tochinskiy (@DTochinskiy) September 17, 2020

Even the basket of deplorables? — Michael Dorgan (@M_Dorgan) September 17, 2020

Probably just like HRC. Oh wait….all those people are deplorable. — John Haglund (@LifeCoach_John) September 17, 2020

Clinton’s also pretending not to notice that Trump was slamming the decisions of some state governors in regards to COVID-19 patients and nursing homes: