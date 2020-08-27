This week has brought with it an increasing number of Democrats coming out against violence and looting that’s taken place in some American cities. What’s the reason for the sudden simultaneous shift? Buck Sexton shared what he thinks is and isn’t a factor for the condemnations of rioting:


And CNN hosts admitted just as much earlier this week!

Trending

***

Related:

Polling emergency! Add Joe Biden to the list of Dems coming out today against ‘needless violence’

‘Full retreat’! DC mayor condemning mob shown in viral video harassing diners indicates ‘the polls came out’ (and they’re BAD for Dems)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterBLMBuck Sextonrioting