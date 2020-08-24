New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a forthcoming book that’s a “how I did it” of sorts in which he pretends that the high praise he’s received from the media and others is actually true. Cuomo has gotten some help from political pals when it comes to trying to boost sales, and that prompted Janice Dean to again unloaded on the governor:

Dean also said Cuomo should have written something else before doing the book:

Cuomo and his administration were too busy writing a report after their “investigation” that cleared the governor of responsibility for all the nursing home deaths.

And yet the media continue to help the Dems distract everybody by pointing to Republican governors.

