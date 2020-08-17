As the Democrats are pushing a presidential candidate who will embrace the “Green New Deal” that we’ll no doubt hear about on night one of the Democratic National Convention, California has been serving as a Petri dish of sorts for leftist ideas. Let’s check in on how California’s own Green New Deal has been working out so far:

It seems that anybody who doesn’t identify as a “progressive” had seen this coming:

Hey, who could have seen that coming?

California isn’t exactly a positive model for taking the “Green New Deal” national.

It’s an idea so bad that the DNC can’t wait to roll it out nationally.

