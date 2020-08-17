Tonight marks the start of the Democratic convention, and Joe Biden will speak later this week. But before Biden does, somebody needs to let him know who was in charge “long before this crisis started”:

Really, Joe (or whoever wrote that tweet for him)?

As for “we can’t go back to the way things were,” who wants to tell him?

We don’t think Biden or any of the Dem convention speakers this week will be bringing those things up, or reminding everybody who had control for many years:

Nobody does a self-awareness rake stomp quite like Biden.

Watching the Biden campaign attempt to turn Joe into some sort of newcomer is just special.

