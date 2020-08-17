Tonight marks the start of the Democratic convention, and Joe Biden will speak later this week. But before Biden does, somebody needs to let him know who was in charge “long before this crisis started”:

The hard truth is that our economy wasn't working for folks long before this crisis. It's why we can't just go back to the way things were — we have to build back better. We've got to create an economy that works for everyone — not just the wealthy and well-connected. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 17, 2020

Really, Joe (or whoever wrote that tweet for him)?

We had a record economy with record low unemployment. Now we are experiencing a record recovery. Please keep up this talk Joe, it will destroy you in November. — RD (@real_defender) August 17, 2020

Lowest level of Black unemployment in American history. But sure, Uncle Joe. Whatever you say. https://t.co/ow4gHfqLOR — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 17, 2020

The hard truth is, Trumps economy was working for everyone. Yours and Obamas wasn't. https://t.co/ESXqF60kdu — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) August 17, 2020

The hard truth is the economy was terrific. Lowest black and Hispanic unemployment. Get out of your basement. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 17, 2020

Either… 1) This is revisionist history or 2) Joe doesn't recall the greatest economy in U.S. history just a few months ago At this point, both options are equally likely. https://t.co/gbNIIPE8vS — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 17, 2020

As for “we can’t go back to the way things were,” who wants to tell him?

You had 8 years…but all you did of note was to make health insurance much more expensive for middle class people by forcing to buy coverage that many of them didn’t even need. Oh, and you also tried to raise their taxes. Nice job, Joe! https://t.co/bVbmyxhp7C — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 17, 2020

We don’t think Biden or any of the Dem convention speakers this week will be bringing those things up, or reminding everybody who had control for many years:

You've been a politician your whole life talking about how the economy wasn't working. Dude that's an issue YOU helped create and never solved. https://t.co/iwwuAsKNnz — GB (@_GB10_) August 17, 2020

Eight years as Vice President. About forty years total in Washington, D.C. If the system "wasn't working for folks long before this crisis," maybe you should have done something about it back when you were in office. https://t.co/HMFCVVgZF6 — ⛅ Mason Grunow🌹 (@MaceGrunow) August 17, 2020

The same economy that you and Obama helped build? Are you saying the work you did was a failure? — Rob Rastetter (@RobRastetter) August 17, 2020

You had 8 years to enact direct change, my son. And something like 40 years before that. You (and others like you) are the problem. https://t.co/h7VY44y55a — Collin (@TheLastSisyphus) August 17, 2020

In one tweet you say Trump inherited President Obama and your economy, the next you’re talking about long before the crisis the economy wasn’t working. 🤔 I hope people are paying attention to what he’s telling us. — I Exist 🇺🇸 (@IExist4Real) August 17, 2020

Nobody does a self-awareness rake stomp quite like Biden.

You do realize that from 2008 till 2016, it was you and Obama in charge … — Muslim Trumpster (@AmaGalta) August 17, 2020

Watching the Biden campaign attempt to turn Joe into some sort of newcomer is just special.