CNN’s Jim Acosta never misses an opportunity to try and reel in some sweet anti-Trump Resistance retweets, and today he used partial comments from Trump three years ago to do so:

Three years ago today… Trump says there were “very fine people on both sides” in Charlottesville. https://t.co/IMhg46QgwC — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 15, 2020

Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) are never eager to share the full quote:

"I'm not talking about neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally…" — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 15, 2020

No media report this, because it destroys their narrative. https://t.co/AnzoROcswk — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 15, 2020

Why don’t you report on his FULL statement, Jim? pic.twitter.com/xxiNLv7GPD — The Kate Awakening (@kate_awakening) August 15, 2020

For some reason Acosta doesn’t feel the need to include the full quote, but that’s hardly surprising.

If you believe Trump is a huge Racist, why do you need to make things up to prove your point? That’s what I don’t get. https://t.co/oGgcxzLZqX — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 15, 2020

This lie will never die. https://t.co/ClBY0n37oi — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 15, 2020

He was talking about people on both sides of the debate about statues, not neo-nazis — and to leave that out is exceptionally dishonest. https://t.co/C30C5xf9Ik — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 15, 2020

Acosta doesn’t seem to mind “exceptionally dishonest” if it gets him applause from the Left.

There are very fine people in the press, you're not one of them. See how that works? — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 15, 2020

And Jim wonders why the media is treated with such an utter lack of respect — WilliamTeach2 (Parler – Wteach) (@WTeach2) August 15, 2020

He got a whole book out of it, self-awareness-be-damned!