Joe Biden’s announcement yesterday that Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate brought with it a not unexpected sight: The media running cover for Biden’s pick and the things she’s said and done in the past, not to mention other journo hackery.

GOP spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington had a mini-thread that dismantles the media spin that has already happened, and will happen in the future:

It is amusing to watch the media cast Kamala Harris as some masterful campaigner when she had to drop out of the primary before voting even started because she was losing so badly in her home state — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 11, 2020

Talk about popular! *Eye roll*

Kamala Harris's political skills in action:pic.twitter.com/wbJUlccFUY — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 11, 2020

That was one of the most awkward moments in modern-day politics.

Spread a total hoax as a "modern day lynching," while not even *aware* of the details of what you're calling a "modern day lynching," and never apologize? Must be Democrat. — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 11, 2020

In the coming weeks Harris can enjoy treatment from the mainstream media that only comes to candidates that have that “D” after their names.