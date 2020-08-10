In New York, the Cuomo administration has already investigated the Cuomo administration’s nursing home policies during the coronavirus outbreak and found themselves to be not at fault for the disaster that ensued.

What about an outside independent investigation? Not necessary, according to Gov. Cuomo:

Cuomo says he doesn't see the need for an independent review of the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) August 10, 2020

Coumo has already vindicated himself so what’s left to do? *Eye roll*

Stunning, right?

Maybe Chris can do a deep dive for CNN https://t.co/4IrXBPJPk4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

Somebody get the giant prop cotton swab ready!

Guy in charge of something bad says no one else needs to investigate it. Got it. — (((AaA))) (@Axels15) August 10, 2020

Yeah, that's why there needs to be one. — Detail Attentioner (@SandyKazmir) August 10, 2020

…and that's why there should probably be an independent review. https://t.co/XkXPnbMV6g — RBe (@RBPundit) August 10, 2020

Guess he doesn't see it exonerating him. https://t.co/EJASH10vdT — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 10, 2020

"I've investigated me and have determined I've done nothing wrong." – Cuomo https://t.co/A9CCwouAdU — Not A Damn Chicago Looter (@rvolt24) August 10, 2020

"Henhouse looks fine," averred the fox https://t.co/fT3OvEL2tN — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 10, 2020

Shorter Cuomo: People are already dead and we know how they died, so why investigate it?! The curve was flattened by flattening the population. https://t.co/fR2RsYwM3A — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

All while the MSM applauds Cuomo’s skill at “flattening the curve.”