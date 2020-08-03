Before we get rolling, consider how far the Democrats have fallen ever since Hillary Clinton tweeted this shortly before the 2016 election:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

Fast forward to nearly four years later, and denying the results of an election has gone from a “threat to democracy” to standard operating procedure for Democrats. It’s even showing up in their hypothetical scenarios:

New: John Podesta played Biden in an election war-game, and refused to concede in a scenario that looked a bit like 2016 https://t.co/kDEzgI0ejl pic.twitter.com/WmhcGf0wxQ — Ben Smith (@benyt) August 2, 2020

Everywhere you look it’s almost as if Democrats are planning to lose in November rather than win:

A group of people gathered because they were worried about Trump not conceding and the Democrat ending up not conceding. Sounds about right. https://t.co/ysw6orUagJ — BT (@back_ttys) August 3, 2020

“Hey Google, define ‘projection’.”

Dems preparing to not accept the election results… again. https://t.co/QNdKsLk12P — WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) August 2, 2020

Podesta presupposing voter suppression in an election that hasn’t happened yet and arguing it in a make believe scenario gives the entire game away. It’s their fallback no matter what. https://t.co/QJNLD7cM0l — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2020

This is what happens when Democrats don't punish people who refuse to accept the results, like Abrams. They would rather destroy the peaceful transition of power…the most important thing in history arguably…rather than lose an election. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 2, 2020

That’s become abundantly clear.

Crazy how they expected Podesta to lock himself in his hotel room, get drunk, and cry for 12 hours before giving a concession speech, only to spend the next 3½ years whining about the loss. https://t.co/dZg7L8MzAI — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 3, 2020

Put the secession stuff to the side for the moment, that's not how the process works. If there's an objecting to counting electoral votes of a state, each house votes on the objection separately. If they don't both agree to the challenge, then the challenge is rejected. https://t.co/y1dQ4meUI5 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 3, 2020

Plausible behavior by the Democrats. https://t.co/7nJA1bj12i — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 3, 2020

It’s completely believable.