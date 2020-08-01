Yesterday President Trump received a police endorsement on the tarmac of the Tampa airport. As was to be expected, CNN did their thing:

Trump holds event with Florida supporters at Tampa airport, with little distancing or mask-wearing @ryanobles reports pic.twitter.com/kmJcjydEVE — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 31, 2020

Today President Trump responded this way:

Jake, this wasn’t a Trump Rally, but rather a very successful gathering of the great Sheriffs and Law Enforcement (of Florida) who gave me their unequivocal ENDORSEMENT. No Defund the Police here. Best Wishes! https://t.co/xloRKGnb97 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Tapper then retweeted a CNN colleague’s follow-up:

As both @jaketapper and @ryanobles acknowledge in the clip, this wasn’t technically a rally, but rather a smaller campaign event, where, despite repeated requests from hosts, Trump supporters declined to socially distance or wear masks, despite given plenty of room to do so: https://t.co/0Yltvb5mih pic.twitter.com/rYQZlyigcU — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 1, 2020

So much scolding! THIS is CNN.