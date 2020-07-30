There has now been over two months of rioting, vandalism and random violence near (and even inside) the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s a US attorney who has seen enough of the media spin on behalf of the rioters and what they’ve done:

U.S Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams gets irritated by biased media who refuse to accurately describe the criminal behavior of rioters trying to burn down the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/byBbGTaK1I pic.twitter.com/w2XnezbX86 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2020

“Late Night Activity” is an incredible euphemism for trying to burn down a courthouse.pic.twitter.com/4kv57xy2vT — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 30, 2020

"What you have failed, and the media have failed to distinguish, you seem unwilling to call people engaged in criminal conduct as criminals…You're using, 'Late-night activity?' Late-night activity? It sounds like a party" https://t.co/ilFFVyZDb9 — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) July 30, 2020

All the while the reporter didn’t seem to agree with the accusation of bias that exists where everybody can see it:

Who the hell is that “reporter”? Yikes. — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 30, 2020

Finally! Sick of these smarmy weasels in the media who enjoy lying about the terrorists #AntifaBLMDomesticTerrorists https://t.co/S6XBw2H21K — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) July 30, 2020

The fact that he has to explain this to these dumbass reporters with the background is just mind boggling this is a special kind of stupid we are dealing with here https://t.co/Ixw8c8Kznk — Idiocracy (@Idiocra02855309) July 30, 2020

Stop it. This man is making too much sense. https://t.co/mUpgUdHgPa — ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇ ʜᴀɴɴɪɢᴀɴ (@JamieHannigan_) July 30, 2020

Nice to see once in a while, isn’t it?