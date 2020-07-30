There has now been over two months of rioting, vandalism and random violence near (and even inside) the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s a US attorney who has seen enough of the media spin on behalf of the rioters and what they’ve done:

All the while the reporter didn’t seem to agree with the accusation of bias that exists where everybody can see it:

Nice to see once in a while, isn’t it?

