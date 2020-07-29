Some of the exchanges between Bill Barr and Judiciary Committee Democrats were so ridiculous that the Attorney General actually laughed. Here’s one such occasion featuring Pennsylvania Dem Rep. Madeleine Dean:

But one day after the alleged hearing, Rep. Dean also went for the liberal trifecta in accusing Barr of being disrespectful, racist and sexist:

Projection spotters were all over that:

That pretty much sums up yesterday’s Democrat-led hearing.

It’s all Dems like Rep. Dean know how to do.

