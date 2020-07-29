The leaders of four tech giants answering questions before a House committee today got off to an ironic start:

Tech problems at the tech hearing? Perfect.

But things soon got back on track. One of the members of Congress asking questions was GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, who delivered heavy criticism of political bias at tech companies:



Jordan then had a fairly straightforward question for the CEO of Alphabet Inc., of which Google is a subsidiary:

It seems like the CEO could have answered that question a little faster.

