In the past few years many Democrats have applauded the opinion of former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under George W. Bush, Gen. Colin Powell. However, this won’t be one of those times:
Colin Powell said the media’s “hysterical” reaction to the Russian bounty allegations is “out of control."
"Our military commanders on the ground did not think that it was as serious a problem as the newspapers were reporting" pic.twitter.com/C1H5owomKJ
July 29, 2020
File that under “When you’ve lost Colin Powell…”
Someone needs to tell @jaketapper https://t.co/JmbkadVtng
July 29, 2020
good on colin powell.
i always assmed it was possible to both oppose trump *and* have a smidgen of integrity, but i'm not sure i can think of a single other example. https://t.co/r9qZuYfVTF
July 29, 2020
President Trump talked about Colin Powell’s comments today:
"Colin Powell says it’s not true and Colin Powell’s not exactly someone that I’m a big fan of," said Pres Trump of reports Russia offered bounties to kill Americans in Afghanistan. "If it were true, I'd be very angry about it." He told @axios he didn't raise the issue with Putin. pic.twitter.com/tRAMnaPAIJ
July 29, 2020