As we told you earlier, GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for COVID-19.

Comments from Democrat Rep. Steny Hoyer apparently sparked a spate of alarmed tweets from the media that had to be reeled back in:

Deleting this tweet – Hoyer corrected himself later in the call with reporters saying he meant Rand Paul went to the gym after testing positive, not Gohmert pic.twitter.com/p1tx6vatGe — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) July 29, 2020

The original tweets from the media gained plenty of traction before being withdrawn.

Gohmert also weighed in:

The reports of my visiting the member gym are more #fakenews. I have not been to the member gym in weeks. — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 29, 2020

This story was yet another example of how somebody “misspeaking” to the media can spread misinformation in record time. And speaking of misinformation…

And @RandPaul Paul did NOT go to the gym after learning he had coronavirus. So his correction was also incorrect, yet everyone is retweeting it!!! https://t.co/2eb1XpVQnk — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) July 29, 2020

That isn’t true. Rand left the Capitol immediately after getting his test results. https://t.co/2yWkYlsRtA — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 29, 2020

They can't keep up with the lies…over time this is what happens — Reese 🎭 (@Chayil7) July 29, 2020

Over and over and over again.